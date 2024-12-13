LIVE news updates: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, 2nd time this week

Videos of drivers of wet-leased buses in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's fleet allegedly buying or drinking alcohol have gone viral on social media. These videos are in circulation after the horrific December 9 accident in which a wet-leased electric bus of the civic-run transporter ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West, killing seven and injuring 42. A senior BEST official said they have come across four such purported videos this week. In one of the videos, a driver is seen consuming alcohol while sitting at the wheel and being questioned by a security officer. The video is apparently from Mulund depot and took place on election day.

Three schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via an email in the early hours of Friday, leading to a multi-agency search of the premises, the Delhi Police said. These schools include Delhi Public School in the East of Kailash, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar and Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri.