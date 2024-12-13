Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news updates: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, 2nd time this week

New Delhi: Media personnel outside Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:59 AM IST
Three schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via an email in the early hours of Friday, leading to a multi-agency search of the premises, the Delhi Police said.  These schools include Delhi Public School in the East of Kailash, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar and Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri. 
Videos of drivers of wet-leased buses in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's fleet allegedly buying or drinking alcohol have gone viral on social media. These videos are in circulation after the horrific December 9 accident in which a wet-leased electric bus of the civic-run transporter ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West, killing seven and injuring 42. A senior BEST official said they have come across four such purported videos this week. In one of the videos, a driver is seen consuming alcohol while sitting at the wheel and being questioned by a security officer. The video is apparently from Mulund depot and took place on election day.
 

Six people lost their lives in the fire accident that occurred at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night, the Dindigul district Superintendent of Police said. Over 20 people were injured and many feared dead in a massive fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday night. More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said. According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals.

Following  a similar threat earlier this week, several schools in Delhi have received a bomb threat via email. The affected schools include Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri, and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash.
 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

