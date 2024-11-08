Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity

Indian Army personnel during a counter-terror operation | (File Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla last night after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress. There has been a spike in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with the security forces engaging encounters with them. An Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara, an official said on Wednesday morning. 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Thursday that he is not "anti-business" as being projected by the BJP but "anti-monopoly" and "anti-creating oligopolies". Gandhi also claimed that after an article written by him was published in a newspaper, many play-fair businesses have told him that a senior minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's programmes.

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees from across India performed Sandhya Puja by offering Arghya to Lord Surya. Political leaders including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, and others gathered by water bodies at sunset, presenting fruits, sweets, and thekua as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing for happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for everyone.

Key Events

EAM Jaishankar discusses ties with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him ways to take forward contemporary bilateral partnership, with a focus on areas like industrial parks, innovation and semiconductors. Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his two-nation tour which also took him to Australia.

Amid model code, Mumbai police seize Rs 2.3 crore cash, detain 12 persons

In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, police have seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, officials said on Friday. Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night.

PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday, and wished for his long and healthy life. Reddy, who is serving as chief minister of Telangana since December 7, 2023, turned 55 on Friday.

Devotees offer 'Arghya' to rising sun on last day of Chhath Puja

As part of Chhath festival rituals, devotees across the country offered 'Arghya' to the rising Sun on Friday morning. Devotees at various places in the country gathered at riverbanks and offered Argya on the last day of the four-day festival. After the holy offering, parents pray to 'Chhatti Maiya' for the protection of their children as well as the happiness and peace of their whole family.

Karnataka: Haveri Police registers FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for false claim over farmer suicide

The Haveri Police station in Karnataka registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya for a false claim that a farmer in the district died by suicide after having his land claimed by Waqf board. According to the FIR registered on Thursday, Tejasvi Surya claimed that a farmer, identified as Rudrappa Channappa Balikai died by suicide after he found out that his land was "taken over by Waqf" and blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan have "unleashed catastrophic effects in Karnataka" in a post on X.

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests a shooter in Baba Siddique murder case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a shooter identified as Gaurav Vilas Apune in the murder case of Baba Siddique. The investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Gaurav Vilas who was involved as a shooter in the Plan B made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the murder of Baba Siddique had gone to Jharkhand to practice his firing. In further interrogation, Apune revealed that Plan B was prepared for backup in case Plan A failed.

Delhi Pollution: AQI remains in very poor category; smog blankets city reducing visibility

The air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor category,' with the city blanketed with smog for the eighth consecutive day post-Diwali on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 383 as of 8 am today, categorised as 'very poor.' Visuals show visibility worsen at Tilak Marg due to smog as the AQI in the surrounding areas fell to 349, according to the CPCB.

Assam Rifles conducts Inspector General's Conference 2024 in Shillong

Assam Rifles conducted its Inspector General's Conference 2024 on November 6 and 7 where they discussed preparing a road map on the acquisition of new generation weapon systems and military equipment for Assam Rifles, a press statement read. The conference was held at the Directorate General Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong and was chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, the Director General of Assam Rifles.

EAM Jaishankar discusses ties with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him ways to take forward contemporary bilateral partnership, with a focus on areas like industrial parks, innovation and semiconductors. Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his two-nation tour which also took him to Australia.

BJP's Chugh warns Omar Abdullah govt against murdering mandate of democracy

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday, warned the Omar Abdullah government, against "murdering the mandate of democracy by resorting to disruptive and violent means." Reacting strongly to the BJP members being marshalled out of the Assembly while they were trying to voice dissent against the resolution on Article 370, Chugh said, "it was a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the people."

India celebrates Chhath Puja: Leaders and Devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya on third day

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees from across India performed Sandhya Puja by offering Arghya to Lord Surya. Political leaders including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, and others gathered by water bodies at sunset, presenting fruits, sweets, and thekua as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

Army, Police launch joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

