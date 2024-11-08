LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity

A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla last night after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress. There has been a spike in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with the security forces engaging encounters with them. An Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara, an official said on Wednesday morning.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Thursday that he is not "anti-business" as being projected by the BJP but "anti-monopoly" and "anti-creating oligopolies". Gandhi also claimed that after an article written by him was published in a newspaper, many play-fair businesses have told him that a senior minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's programmes.