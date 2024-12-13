Parliament session LIVE: Constitution debate commences in Lok Sabha; RS adjourned after ruckus

The Lok Sabha, Lower House of the Parliament, is scheduled to meet today for a special two-day debate on the Constitution, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The debate will reflect on the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949. It has been a longstanding demand of the Opposition, which has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of sidelining discussions on constitutional matters. BJP leaders, however, said the party had already called for such a debate, reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs on Friday paid floral tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament 23 years ago. CISF personnel offered salute or 'salami' at the venue after a which a moment of silence was observed to mark the anniversary. The attack was carried out by five armed terrorists but personnel from Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack as no terrorist was able to enter the building. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the Manipur situation in Rajya Sabha. Singh in his notice highlighted the 19-month-long "ethnic violence" in Manipur which resulted in the burning of hundreds of houses, the killing of innocent people and the displacement of thousands of families. The AAP MP expressed concern that despite the Supreme Court order, the state government has failed to take concrete steps to submit a report on properties affected by violence and rehabilitation plans.