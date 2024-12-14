Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi to reply to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha today

The opposition move to seek impeachment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led to pandemonium in Rajya Sabha on Friday, with opposition and treasury benches clashing over the issue and the chairperson saying it is not a campaign against him but against the farmer community he belongs to. The proceedings of the House, which have been marred because of the no-trust notice and the Adani row, were adjourned for the day in the first hour itself, but not before Dhankhar saying he was a farmer's son and will not "show weakness". Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of a judicial officer triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday with Union minister Kiren Rijiju accusing her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warning her of "appropriate parliamentary action". Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made passing but contentious remarks on the death of the judicial officer. On the other hand, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that under the NDA government, all the institutions formed under the Constitution are being "weakened." He was hitting back at Defence Minister Rajnath over his remarks during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. "Why are we saying today that democracy is in danger? The institutions formed under the Constitution are being weakened, this is a danger," Gehlot said. In another major development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdambika Pal on Friday highlighted the need for having a Uniform Civil Code, and said it is important to ensure that everyone gets equal rights. "Today, this debate on the Constitution has made one thing certain that today this country needs a Uniform Civil Code. This was said by Rajendra Prasad, Munshi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel too" said the BJP leader.