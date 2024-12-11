Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after tussle over no-trust motion against Dhankhar

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has urged Speaker Om Birla to examine the party's complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "defamatory remarks" against Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record. Gogol said after the Speaker's decision, the Congress party is keen to participate in the legislative business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Posting the letter on X, Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Gogoi has written to the Speaker reiterating the Congress' commitment to ensure Parliament functions smoothly. Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday targeted the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), asking whether the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party will have the courage to support the opposition's motion seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "Will Jagan party have the courage to support the opposition's motion on the Rajya Sabha Chairman issue, or will he stay loyal to Modi and Shah while making empty statements?" Manickam Tagore said in a post on X. Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday targeted the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), asking whether the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party will have the courage to support the opposition's motion seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "Will Jagan party have the courage to support the opposition's motion on the Rajya Sabha Chairman issue, or will he stay loyal to Modi and Shah while making empty statements?" Manickam Tagore said in a post on X.

He was reacting to a YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy's post on X where he supported the proposals of several leaders of the parties in the INDIA bloc for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to take over the leadership of the Opposition bloc.

"Hon'ble West Bengal Chief Minister Didi Mamta Ji is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again," Vijayasai Reddy said in the post.