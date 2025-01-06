Rain to intensify Delhi's chill today; IMD predicts drop in temperature

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting light rain in Delhi during the early hours of Monday (January 6). The alert comes as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to bring snowfall to the northern mountains, leading to a subsequent drop in temperatures from January 8.

Earlier on Sunday (January 5), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, which was marginally below the normal. In comparison, Saturday’s maximum temperature stood at 20 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The minimum temperature on Sunday rose to 9.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the average, from 7.8 degrees Celsius the previous day.

IMD forecasts indicate a decline in temperatures as the week progresses. The maximum temperature is expected to fall to 16 degrees Celsius by January 8, accompanied by a 2-3 degrees drop in the minimum temperature, potentially reaching 7 degrees Celsius by January 9. This change is attributed to the return of cold northwesterly winds, likely bringing chilly days and nights.

Moderate fog expected on Monday

Dense fog conditions persisted in Delhi over the weekend, severely reducing visibility. On Sunday, visibility at the Palam observatory dropped to zero between 4:00 am and 7:30 am, while the Safdarjung observatory recorded 50 metres at 5:30 am. Similar to Saturday, the fog disrupted rail operations, delaying several trains and causing inconvenience to passengers.

However, the IMD has predicted a marginal reduction in fog intensity on Monday, with moderate fog expected in most areas and dense fog in isolated pockets. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 20-25 km/hr are anticipated.

Last week, Delhi experienced its longest dense fog spell of the season between Friday and Saturday. The reduced visibility led to the delay of hundreds of flights and dozens of trains, causing widespread travel inconvenience across air, rail, and road networks.

Cold wave: Weather outlook

Rain activity is likely to return to Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon on January 11. For Monday, the weather office predicts a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms during the morning hours, in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, snowfall was reported on Sunday in multiple districts of north and central Kashmir, including Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Budgam, and Ganderbal. The snowfall brought scenic winter views but added to the cold conditions in the region.

In eastern India, Jharkhand, along with Bihar, is grappling with a cold wave. The Jharkhand government has announced the closure of schools from January 7 to 13 to protect students from the severe weather.