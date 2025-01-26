Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings, urges efforts to uphold Constitution's ideals

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: India to showcase cultural diversity and military prowess at R-Day parade

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on India's Republic Day. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Key Events

9:13 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends greetings to the nation

8:30 AM

Republic Day updates: PM Modi extends greetings on 76th Republic Day

8:27 AM

Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk, tableaux from 16 states to participate

7:55 AM

We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day

7:54 AM

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu to lead the country's celebrations today

7:51 AM

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: Indonesian President Subianto to grace R-Day parade as chief guest

9:55 AM

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: Mohan Bhagwat unfurls national flag in Maharashtra's Thane

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane today. RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya also unfurled the national flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.

9:52 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence in Delhi, on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.
 

9:44 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Bomb threat at Jammu's Republic Day venue proves to be a hoax

A bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue here in Jammu and Kashmir, hours before the start of the function, officials said on Sunday. However, the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax, the officials said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and take salute at the march past at the M A Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in the Union Territory. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also attending the function as the chief guest.

9:33 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: LS Speaker Om Birla unfurls the national flag at his residence in Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the national flag at his residence in Delhi, on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

9:31 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath unfurls the national flag in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unfurls the national flag in Lucknow, on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

9:18 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Let's celebrate spirit of democracy that makes our nation strong, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Greetings to everyone on Republic Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and democracy that makes our nation strong." The governor unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' here to mark the occasion.

9:13 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends greetings to the nation

"Greetings and Best Wishes to fellow citizens on our 76th Republic Day.  As we enter the final quarter of our independence century, let us determinedly work to realise Viksit Bharat at 2047, anchored in our unwavering commitment to Nation First.Let us nurture and blossom our civilisational ethos of social harmony, family values, environmental protection, Swadeshi spirit, and civic duties. Let our youth spearhead this transformative journey optimising prevalent spirit of Hope and Possibility," Dhankhar said on X. 

9:04 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Jaishankar unfurls the national flag at his residence in Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar unfurls the national flag at his residence in Delhi. Jaishankar says, "Republic Day is always a very proud moment for the country. I think we have had a lot of achievements and we look forward to many more."
 

9:02 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Andhra CM Naidu extend greetings on 76th Republic Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 76th Republic Day. Taking to X, CM Naidu wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all the people of India, on the occasion of the Constitution, which was designed to fulfill the aspirations of India's freedom struggle and enable all the people of the country to live safely and prosperously under the shadow of democracy. On this occasion, let us remember the sacrifices of the great men. Let us work towards the goals of Vikasit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047 with the spirit of the Constitution."

8:59 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: Mallikarjun Kharge unfurls the national flag in Bengaluru

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 76th Republic Day in Bengaluru. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were also present.

8:56 AM

Republic Day 2025 updates: JP Nadda unfurls the national flag at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda unfurls the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

8:30 AM

Republic Day updates: PM Modi extends greetings on 76th Republic Day

PM Modi greets citizens on the 76th Republic Day. Taking to X, he wrote,"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity," Modi said in a post on X.

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said."

8:27 AM

Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk, tableaux from 16 states to participate

The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year.

8:20 AM

First Republic Day celebrations held at Irwin Amphitheatre, parade took place in afternoon

Huge tri-colour-themed banners have been put up along the Kartavya Path while the theme for this year's tableaux that would roll down the boulevard where the annual Republic Day celebrations take place is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', focusing on 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution.

However, the maiden celebrations marking the birth of the Republic of India were not held on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), the historical avenue that has over time become synonymous with the ceremony. It was held in the 1930s-era Irwin Amphitheatre after the country got its first president.

8:11 AM

Republic Day updates: Preparations underway in states for R-Day celebrations

Preparations are currently underway in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and other states for 76th Republic Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on India's Republic Day, wishing that the occasion strengthens efforts towards preserving the ideals of the Constitution. "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. "May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said on X.
  Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path today, in a great showcase of the two countries' long-standing ties, as India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 was also graced by then Indonesian President Sukarno. President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.  India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade. The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year.  The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognize its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century." "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in his statement.

