Republic Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings, urges efforts to uphold Constitution's ideals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on India's Republic Day, wishing that the occasion strengthens efforts towards preserving the ideals of the Constitution. "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. "May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said on X.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path today, in a great showcase of the two countries' long-standing ties, as India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 was also graced by then Indonesian President Sukarno. President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade. The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year.The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognize its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century." "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in his statement.