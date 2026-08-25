India's mushroom production surges, led by Bihar, but challenges remain

Bihar has emerged as a leader, contributing 12.02 per cent of India’s total mushroom production in 2023-24, the paper said. Odisha follows with 9.86 per cent, while Maharashtra accounts for a 9.49 per cent share of India’s total production.
The report highlighted that the Bihar government’s initiatives, such as the Bihar Agriculture Roadmap, the ‘Mushroom Kit Vitaran’ Scheme (mushroom minikit distribution programme) and Integrated Development of Horticulture, have played a crucial role in promoting mushroom cultivation in the state.
In addition, institutional support from bodies such as the Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) has further aided this revolution through training programmes, research and capacity-building initiatives, empowering farmers, particularly women, to adopt mushroom farming as a viable livelihood option, the ICAR paper said.