How light, heavy carmakers' fuel-efficiency dispute came to an amicable end

The company also pointed out that small cars remain important for affordability and first-time buyers. That marked out a major faultline in the debate.
The 909 kg proposal
The dispute escalated sharply when the government issued a revised draft in September 2025. For the first time, the BEE proposed a specific concession for small petrol cars. A petrol vehicle weighing up to 909 kg, with an engine below 1,200 cc and length below 4,000 mm, would receive a 3 g/km deduction in its declared CO2 emissions for CAFE calculations.
The proposal effectively created a new regulatory category based partly on weight. That, in turn, alarmed several automakers. The principal objection was that the proposed threshold would disproportionately benefit Maruti, which dominates the market for the lightest cars.