Rural India drives two-wheeler demand, but petrol retains 94% share

Petrol two-wheelers accounted for 94 per cent of rural registrations during January-June 2026, while electric versions made up just 5.9 per cent. Electric two-wheeler penetration stood at 10.7 per cent in urban markets and 10.9 per cent in metro cities. Rural India nevertheless accounted for 55 per cent of all two-wheeler registrations, compared with 32 per cent for urban markets and 13 per cent for metros.