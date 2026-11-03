Protect Indian airlines before easing foreign carrier access: AAHL CEO

Bansal, during the Wings India 2026 aviation event in Hyderabad on January 28, had said: "In the short term, growth in Indian aviation is constrained by bilateral (air service) agreements. For India to become a hub, we need an open skies approach."

On Tuesday, however, he said: "We need to protect Indian ecosystem. We need to make Indian carriers successful...When they have reached same economy of scale, same global standards, then we can look at global (open) skies."

Explaining his position, Bansal said India could not be expected to act in the interest of the entire global aviation industry at the cost of its domestic carriers. "We can't be the world saviour," he said. He added that foreign airlines had used their resources to build competitive advantages and were now advocating open skies for India. He said India should first ensure its airlines could compete with international carriers on equal terms.