India's floating solar plan: Strategic clean-energy move or risky bet?

He added that overall capital expenditure per MW in floating solar is typically 15-25 per cent higher than in ground-mounted solar. "While the CFA can reduce this cost-difference, it is also to be noted that in case of PM-SSY, there is a need for 2-hour energy storage to be provided, the cost of which also needs to be accounted for. The overall CFA of 1 crore per MW can effectively reduce the FPV+2-hour BESS cost by about 15-20 percent, which is reasonable," Dwivedi said. In addition, state electricity regulators and utilities may also factor the additional benefits of power availability in non-solar hours from BESS, avoided land conflicts and reduced water evaporation into their own cost-benefit analysis. The CFA component, then, creates a base for the states to start considering FPV as an option, at least in large reservoirs that are more amenable to such installations.