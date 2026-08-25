India's floating solar plan: Strategic clean-energy move or risky bet?

Why is floating solar commercially challenging in India?
However, floatovoltaic technology is known to face commercial viability challenges, apart from a host of other issues, including high upfront capital costs, structural vulnerability to extreme weather, complex impacts on aquatic environments and operation and maintenance difficulties in humid aquatic environments over the long term. "A recent study of MNRE, NISE and IIT Roorkee has assessed the potential for Floating Solar PV projects at 102 GW. However, commercial feasibility is a challenge, as most procurers do not want to buy the costly power from Floating Solar PV projects when compared with ground-mounted ones. There are exceptions, such as states like Kerala and Odisha where land is substantially limited, and therefore FPV emerges as a very attractive opportunity," Anujesh Dwivedi, partner, Deloitte India, told Business Standard.