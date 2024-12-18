Investment summit, events keep hotel industry happily busy in Rajasthan

Tourists, conferences and events are keeping Jaipur's hotels busy and room occupancy is at 90-95 per cent, tourism trade experts have said.

There are more than 2,500 big and small hotels in Jaipur.

Hussain Khan, president of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said that during the state government’s three-day global investment summit Rising Rajasthan, room occupancy in the city grew 20 per cent from the year before. The summit was held in Jaipur December 9 to 11.

Khan said from December to January, the tourism industry will get a good business due to Christmas, New Year, and other events in the state.

“The Jaipur Jewellery Show is scheduled from December 20 to 23 this year. Majority of hotels and resorts are already booked ahead of it,” Khan said.

A new event for the city is Jaigarh Heritage Festival, which will be organised in Jaipur from December 27-29.

The international Jaipur Literature Festival is scheduled next year, from January 30 to February 3. The capital city will host the International Indian Film Academy Award ceremony in March.

“A large number of people from India and abroad will reach the city for the ceremony. In such a situation, hotels are expected to get very good business,” said travel agent Karan Singh.

According to Rajasthan’s tourism department, over 150 million domestic and foreign tourists visited the state between January and September. The state’s tourism industry expects this number to breach the 200 million mark by December. Last year, 180 million tourists visited the state.