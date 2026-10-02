Mines ministry auctions 2 J&K limestone blocks to spur mineral development

The mines ministry on Friday announced that it had successfully auctioned two limestone blocks in Jammu & Kashmir under the central government's mineral auction process. This marks a new phase of organised mineral development in the Union Territory.

"The development comes as Jammu & Kashmir continues to witness greater focus on infrastructure, investment and economic development following the abrogation of Article 370," the mines ministry said in a statement.

It added that the auction of these mineral blocks provides a new dimension to this development journey by enabling systematic exploration and development of the Union Territory’s mineral resources. The government of Jammu & Kashmir had earlier entrusted the auction of the mineral blocks to the ministry.