Refurbished medical device import policy remains under discussion

The industry itself is divided over how far India should open the door to refurbished equipment.
Nath said there is no separate import classification for refurbished medical devices, making it difficult to determine their exact share in India’s medical device imports. “Any such framework should prescribe requirements for quality, safety, performance, traceability, remaining useful life, servicing, and accountability of the importer and supplier,” he added.
Multinational medical technology manufacturers support allowing refurbished equipment but want imports to come through original equipment manufacturers or their authorised channels.
A multinational industry body told Business Standard that advanced CT scanners, MRI systems, and robotic surgical systems remain financially out of reach for smaller hospitals and institutions in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Refurbished equipment, it argued, could make such technology more accessible without compromising safety. “We have proposed mandatory traceability, validated performance, maintenance and after-sales support, alongside legal accountability for importers and suppliers,” the industry body added.