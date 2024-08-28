RIC Gwalior: Adani Group proposes to invest Rs 3,500 cr in Madhya Pradesh

In the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Gwalior on Wednesday, Adani Group has proposed to invest Rs 3,500 crore in the region.

The group has revealed plans to set up major facilities, including a cement factory in Guna, a defence system factory in Shivpuri, and a women-operated jacket factory in Badarwas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the conclave, the state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 8,000 crore which will create about 35,000 jobs.

Addressing a press conference after the conclave, chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “The state government wants equal industrial development in all areas of the state through the RIC. After Ujjain and Jabalpur, the success of Gwalior Conclave shows that we are moving towards our goal.”