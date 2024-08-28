RIC Gwalior: Adani Group proposes to invest Rs 3,500 cr in Madhya Pradesh

In the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Gwalior on Wednesday, Adani Group has proposed to invest Rs 3,500 crore in the region.
The group has revealed plans to set up major facilities, including a cement factory in Guna, a defence system factory in Shivpuri, and a women-operated jacket factory in Badarwas.
During the conclave, the state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 8,000 crore which will create about 35,000 jobs.
Addressing a press conference after the conclave, chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “The state government wants equal industrial development in all areas of the state through the RIC. After Ujjain and Jabalpur, the success of Gwalior Conclave shows that we are moving towards our goal.”
He said that RIC will be organised in Sagar and Rewa districts in September and October, respectively.
Karan Adani, managing director (MD), Adani Ports and SEZ, said, “Today, I am proud to announce two more projects. The Adani Group plans to set up a 2 million-tonne cement grinding unit in Guna and a state-of-the-art propelling unit in Shivpuri. These two projects will result in an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs,” he said.
The chief minister said talks were held with Reliance Bio Energy vice-president Vivek Taneja on the possibilities of starting renewable energy production in the ravines of Chambal.
The CM assured him that the state government will provide full support to any such venture on non-agricultural land.
Other major companies that have submitted investment proposals include Elixir Industries (Rs 1,000 crore), SSG Furnishing Solutions (Rs 750 crore), Marvel Vinyl (Rs 620 crore), and Jamna Auto (Rs 532 crore), among others.
During the conclave, the chief minister issued letters of intent to 120 units which are to be allotted 268 acres.
A total investment of Rs 1,700 crore will be made in these, which will create about 7,000 jobs.
In the MSME sector, 19 units have committed to invest Rs 265 crore, which will provide employment to about 1,000.
Around 4,000 delegates, including 15 international ones, participated in the conclave.
Many leaders, including Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, were present in the event.