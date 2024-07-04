At meeting held on 04 July 2024

The Board of Lloyds Metals & Energy at its meeting held on 04 July 2024 has decided to issue and allot 4,00,00,000 convertible warrants of the company on a preferential basis to promoters and other investors being non promoters of the company towards raising of additional capital by the company.

The company will issue these convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 740 each aggregating to Rs 2960 crore.

