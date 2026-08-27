Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUS Visa Applications PausedLumino Industries IPOWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareDevyani sharesWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge certified as a Great Place To Work for 6th consecutive year

Coforge certified as a Great Place To Work for 6th consecutive year

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Coforge announced that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work by Great Place To Work India for the sixth consecutive year. The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered to be a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment. Great Place To Work measured employee perceptions among 5,000 Coforge employees using its rigorous Trust Index Employee Survey. Coforge continues to uphold the Great Place To Work Assessment benchmarks for pride, satisfaction, growth, and well-being.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slips below 24,150 mark; PSU Bank shares plunge

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Nahar Spinning Mills at 'A/A1'

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Skipper gains after securing Rs 1,305-cr orders for T&D projects

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Next Story