Coforge Inc. to acquire Xceltrait Inc. for consideration of $17.85 mn

The transaction is expected to close by 28 February 2025.
Xceltrait Inc which is a specialist in the implementation of ServiceNow's Financial Services Operations (FSO) and Customer Service Management (CSM) modules and brings deep expertise in the P&C insurance industry. With the consummation of the proposed transaction, the group will be able to leverage the abovementioned capabilities and expand across various Coforge accounts.
