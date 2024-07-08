Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index Lingers Near 3-Week Low; US Inflation In Focus

Dollar Index Lingers Near 3-Week Low; US Inflation In Focus

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is lingering at its lowest level in three-weeks on Monday morning in Asia alongside falling US benchmark treasury yields amid soft US data that could prompt a Federal rate cut. On Friday, data showed that the US unemployment rate rose to a 2--year high of 4.1% in June, adding to signs of a cooling labor market. The dollar index futures are holding below 105 mark while US treasury yields are quoting around 4.3%. Investors now look ahead to key US inflation data this week, as well as fresh commentary from Fed officials to guide the rates outlook further. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting lower by around 0.10% at $1.0861 and $1.2812 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Xiaomi to showcase its first electric car SU7 EV on June 9 in India

LIVE: Train services restored at restricted speed after heavy rains flood railway tracks in Mumbai

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: FMCG, rail-related shares shine in subdued trade; Paytm zooms 8%

M&As in India soars to new heights: Here are the top deals of Q2 2024

Truck rentals dip marginally, used truck prices jump in June: Report

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story