Hero MotoCorp launches VIDA V2 range of electric scooters

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new power-packed VIDA V2 range of electric scooters.

Commenting on the launch, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, "The launch of the VIDA V2, with variants across price segments, represents a significant milestone in our EV journey. We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive ecosystem to customers that ensures a delightful ownership experience with convenient charging solutions and easily accessible service points. We will continue to meet customers' needs and expectations through a range of exciting products and best-in-class service."

The VIDA V2 is available in three variants V
h V2 Lite at Rs 96,000
h V2 Plus at Rs 115,000
h V2 Pro at Rs 135,000
#Effective ex-showroom prices in Delhi less current subsidies

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

