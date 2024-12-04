Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up

LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

LTIMindtree USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LTIMindtree announced a partnership, including a strategic investment in Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up. This partnership aligns with LTIMindtree's strategy, AI in everything, Everything for AI and AI for Everyone. Voicing.AI's proprietary technology brings human-like voice capability across more than 20 languages with conversational, contextual, and emotional intelligence, in what is typically referred to as 'agentic AI'.

LTIMindtree aims to reshape the future of Business Processes by leveraging AI-led plaƞorms. This will enable their clients to optimize costs, reduce risk, enhance user experience, address revenue leakages, and enhance upsell opportunities. LTIMindtree will help clients integrate Voicing.AI with their custom tools, knowledge bases - both structured or unstructured, CRM systems, and leading call management platforms and systems. This Agentic AI technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and multi-layered data security protocols.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 50 pts higher at 80,850; Nifty flat at 24,450; ITC leads

SBI MF's new Quant fund targets momentum, growth & value for better returns

IND vs AUS: Rohit or Rahul? Who will open for India in the Adelaide Test

Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Maharashtra aims $1 trillion GDP with growth in manufacturing, services

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story