LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up

LTIMindtree USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LTIMindtree announced a partnership, including a strategic investment in Voicing.AI, a next-generation start-up. This partnership aligns with LTIMindtree's strategy, AI in everything, Everything for AI and AI for Everyone. Voicing.AI's proprietary technology brings human-like voice capability across more than 20 languages with conversational, contextual, and emotional intelligence, in what is typically referred to as 'agentic AI'.

LTIMindtree aims to reshape the future of Business Processes by leveraging AI-led plaƞorms. This will enable their clients to optimize costs, reduce risk, enhance user experience, address revenue leakages, and enhance upsell opportunities. LTIMindtree will help clients integrate Voicing.AI with their custom tools, knowledge bases - both structured or unstructured, CRM systems, and leading call management platforms and systems. This Agentic AI technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and multi-layered data security protocols.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News