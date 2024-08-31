Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoI for irrigation project of Rs 858.88 cr

Aug 31 2024
From Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation Jalgaon

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received Letter of Intent with order value of Rs.858.88 crore (excluding Royalty, Insurance, GST, Land acquisition and crop compensation) from Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation Jalgaon (Dhule Irrigation Project Circle), Maharashtra for execution of work on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Trial, Testing, Commissioning of Gravity Piped Distribution Network to irrigate 26907 Ha. Command area of Jamphal Dam under Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation project Tal. Shindkheda, Dist. Dhule including Operation and Maintenance of entire system for five years.

