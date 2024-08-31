Birla Corporation taps into 12 MW wind-solar power for captive consumption

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
With acquisition of minor stake in Continuum MP Windfarm Development

RCCPL, wholly owned material subsidiary of Birla Corporation has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on 30 August 2024 for acquisition of 3.12% equity shares of Continuum MP Windfarm Development consisting of 1,39,15,200 equity shares aggregating to Rs 13.91 crore to source wind-solar power as a captive consumer for a capacity of upto 12 MW from a project located in Jaora in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

