Board of BLS International Services approves acquisition of majority stake in SLW Media

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 August 2024

The Board of BLS International Services at its meeting held on 30 August 2024 has approved to enter into the share purchase agreement to acquire 5,100 equity share i.e. 51% share capital of SLW Media (SLW), a company incorporated under the law of Companies Act 1956. Consequent to the said acquisition of 5,100 share capital of SLW, it will become a subsidiary of the company (SLW-S).

This strategic move will enhance the brand equity of the company at a global scale into the rapidly growing sports and leisure sector.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

