Inox Wind wins 60 MW order from Serentica Renewables

Inox Wind (IWL) has bagged a 60 MW order from Serentica Renewables (Serentica), a leading C&I focused renewable energy company in India. This order is for the supply of 3 MW class turbines to be delivered within H1 CY25.

Additionally, IWL will provide multi-year post commissioning operations & maintenance (O&M) services for these WTGs, which will be erected at the hybrid renewable energy project site being developed by Serentica in Karnataka. The power generated from this project will be supplied to Serentica's partners, including the Vedanta Group.

This milestone order for IWL opens up large future opportunities to partner with another marquee C&I customer. In its quest to decarbonize energy intensive industries through green power, Serentica has ambitious plans to massively scale up its RE capacities.

