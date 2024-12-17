Apitoria Pharma's Unit V completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Pashamylaram Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 09 December to 17 December 2024.

The inspection closed with 02 observations. The observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

