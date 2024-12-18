Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Ambuja Cements, Piramal Enterprises, Alkem Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma

Dec 18 2024
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum, RBL Bank, PVR Inox shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 December 2024.

Stocks to watch:

Ambuja Cements announced scheme of arrangement of its subsidiaries Sanghi Industries (SIL) and Penna Cement Industries (PCI). For every 100 equity shares of SIL with a face value of Rs 10 each, Ambuja Cements will issue 12 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, to eligible shareholders of SIL.

Piramal Enterprises administrative committee will hold a meeting on Friday to consider and approve the public issuance of non convertible debentures.

Alkem Laboratories along with its arm Enzene Biosciences entered into a share subscription and shareholders agreement with Sunsure Solarpark Twenty-Two and Sunsure Energy for equity investment in Sunsure solarpark.

Aurobindo Pharmas wholly owned subsidiary, Apitoria Pharmas active-pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant in Telangana received two observations from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Jindal Saw entered into an agreement with ReNew Green Energy Solutions to acquire shareholding up to 31.2% stake in ReNew Green MHH One.

Suyog Telematics board will consider raising funds through equity or any other equity‐linked or convertible securities from various modes.

Dec 18 2024

