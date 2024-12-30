Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1073 cr

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1073 cr

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,073 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and SAARC region.

Civil: The business has secured orders in the industrial segment in India.

Transportation: The business has secured an order in JV for Design, Supply, & Construction of a passenger ropeway in the North-East.

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

