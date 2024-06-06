Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy rallies after arm bags 26.15 MW solar power projects

KPI Green Energy rallies after arm bags 26.15 MW solar power projects

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KPI Green Energy jumped 4.67% to Rs 1,761.90 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia has received solar power project from various companies under Captive Power Producer (CPP).

The order has received from 20 companies and the aggregate order size is 26.15 MW. The order is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 35.4% to Rs 43.04 crore on 58.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 289.36 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of KPI Green Energy to consider proposal for stock split

Board of KPI Green Energy approves sub-division of shares

Board of KPI Green Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 1,000 cr

KPI Green arm bags 1.5 MW solar power project

KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 549.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit rises 871.43% in the March 2024 quarter

NSE SME Associated Coaters paints a strong picture on debut

Aurionpro edges higher after its subsidiary Integro partners with Myanmar-based Yoma Bank

Volumes spurt at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story