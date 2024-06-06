Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit rises 871.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 219.87% to Rs 4.99 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Investment rose 871.43% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 219.87% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 405.43% to Rs 410.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 225.82% to Rs 303.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
