Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit rises 871.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 219.87% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment rose 871.43% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 219.87% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 405.43% to Rs 410.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 225.82% to Rs 303.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.991.56 220 303.4093.12 226 OPM %91.1842.31 -99.4797.82 - PBDT4.550.66 589 301.7691.09 231 PBT4.540.65 598 301.7291.06 231 NP3.400.35 871 410.2181.16 405

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

