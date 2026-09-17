LG Electronics India announced its entry into the chest freezer category in India with the launch of its Convertible Chest Freezer range. Marking a significant expansion of LG's refrigeration portfolio, the new range brings LG's expertise in cooling technology to the evolving cold-storage requirements of businesses across retail, HoReCa, dairy, ice cream, pharma and food storage along with home consumption.

Built on LG's convertible cooling technology, the new range allows users to switch the chest freezer between chilling and deep-freezing modes across a wide temperature range of ??'31C to +10C, giving business owners the flexibility to adapt storage to changing needs without investing in multiple appliances. The range spans four gross capacities - 102L, 205L, 315L and 530L - with select 315L and 530L models certified under the latest BEE 5-star (2026) rating, to help commercial users lower running costs without compromising on performance.