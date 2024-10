Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 23.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.76% to Rs 163.17 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 23.55% to Rs 151.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.76% to Rs 163.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 205.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.163.17205.9298.6497.28161.17200.42160.69199.90151.16197.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp