RBI Central Board Of Directors reviews global and domestic economic situation and outlook

The 612th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held today in Guwahati under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board placed on record its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Shaktikanta Das during his tenure as Governor of the Bank. The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, and discussed the activities of select Central Office Departments as well as the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2023-24.

