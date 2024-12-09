Sika Interplant spurts on bagging orders

Sika Interplant Systems surged 10.66% to Rs 2819 after the company said it secured significant new orders for advanced engineering products and services in the recent past.

With these recent contracts, the cumulative of new orders received by Sika Interplant Systems since the start of FY 2024-25 is about Rs 264 crores as on 7th December 2024.

Sika Interplant Systems' core business areas include projects & systems integration, manufacturing solutions, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). It is also a qualified Indian Offset Partner with a license for defense production from the Government of India. It offers advanced products and solutions to the aerospace & defense sector.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 23.31% to Rs 6.19 crore while net sales surged 82.04% to Rs 33.24 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News