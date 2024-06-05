Titagarh Rail Systems inaugurates new engineering centre in Bangalore, furthering its innovation and design journey. The state-of-the-art facility will be dedicated to new product development for Train Control & Monitoring Systems (TCMS) and advanced Propulsion Systems, revolutionizing the future of rail transportation in the country. The engineering Centre will also play a key role in executing TRSL's current and upcoming rolling stock & propulsion projects like Surat & Ahmedabad Metro, Vande Bharat, ICF EMU/MEMU etc. demonstrating Company's unwavering commitment to the 'Make-in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative towards a Viksit Bharat.

