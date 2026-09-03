Torrent Power Ltd soars 4.97%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1311, up 4.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 11.27% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1311, up 4.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23909.75. The Sensex is at 76617.18, up 0.06%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 2.24% in last one month.