VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 101.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 53.16% to Rs 90.53 crore

Net profit of VITP Pvt rose 101.26% to Rs 25.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 90.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.28% to Rs 94.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.83% to Rs 307.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 223.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales90.5359.11 53 307.51223.11 38 OPM %79.8076.72 -77.4978.10 - PBDT57.6142.69 35 199.05132.41 50 PBT34.8121.37 63 117.4872.26 63 NP25.5412.69 101 94.7546.61 103

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

