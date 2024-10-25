VST Inds slides after Q2 PAT slumps 37% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
VST Industries declined 8.69% to Rs 314.10 after the company's standalone net profit fell 37.38% to Rs 47.56 crore on 3.12% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 358.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 34.75% YoY to Rs 64.68 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 5.74% YoY to Rs 404.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 201.59 crore (up 1.51% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 34.10 crore (up 6.36% YoY) during the period under review.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

