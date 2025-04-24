Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, HUL, Nestle, Axis Bank, L&T Tech on Apr 24

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, L&T Tech, and Nelco will be among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
SBI Cards and Payment Services and SBI Life Insurance Company will also be declaring their fourth quarter results today.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include ACC, Macrotech Developers, and Mphasis.
Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview
IT major Tech Mahindra is expected to report largely flat sequential growth in both revenue and operating margins for the fourth quarter of the financial year. However, net profit is projected to rise by 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), according to analysts tracked by Business Standard. The company's revenue is estimated at ₹13,457.85 crore, reflecting a 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q increase. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, revenue is forecast to rise by 4.5 per cent.
Also Read
Nestle India Q4 results preview
For Nestle India, brokerages anticipate a 9.12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in adjusted net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Profit after tax is expected to come in at ₹848.86 crore, compared to ₹934 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit is estimated to rise by 22 per cent. The Y-o-Y decline is attributed primarily to lower other income.
HUL Q4 results preview
FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the maker of brands such as Dove, Vim, Surf Excel and Horlicks, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Axis Bank Q4 results preview
Axis Bank’s net profit for Q4FY25 is expected to decline by up to 8 per cent year-on-year due to higher provisions and muted other income, analysts said. The board will meet on April 24 to consider a final dividend for FY25 and may also evaluate fund-raising via equity, convertible, or debt instruments.
Market review April 24
Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, extended their gains for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday, driven by strong buying in IT stocks. In contrast, banking shares saw some profit-taking after recent gains.
Markets today are likely to respond to India’s announcement of a series of diplomatic and economic actions against Pakistan, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on Tuesday. Measures include suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, halting trade through the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of visas.
As of 7:13 am on Thursday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,270.5, about 40 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 24
- Aavas Financiers Ltd
- ACC Ltd
- Accelya Solutions India Ltd
- Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
- Artson Engineering Ltd
- Axis Bank Ltd
- Cyient Ltd
- Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
- Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
- Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
- Jayant Chemicals Ltd
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Kreon Financial Services Ltd
- Laurus Labs Ltd
- Macrotech Developers Ltd
- L&T Technology Services Ltd
- Mphasis Ltd
- NELCO Ltd
- Nestle India Ltd
- New Market Advisory Ltd
- Persistent Systems Ltd
- Prime Securities Ltd
- Rajoo Engineers Ltd
- SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
- SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Shanthi Gears Ltd
- Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
- Sumeet Industries Ltd
- Sumeru Industries Ltd
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
- Tanla Platforms Ltd
- Tech Mahindra Ltd
- Totem Infrastructure Ltd
- Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd