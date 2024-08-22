Wonder Electricals soars after board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Wonder Electricals jumped 5.21% to Rs 1569.95 after the company announced that its board has approved sub-division of every one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The company expects to complete the process of division of equity shares in 2 to 3 months time, from the date of approval of shareholders.

Wonder Electricals manufactures ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestal, and brushless DC (BLDC) expand abbreviation fans.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 97.81% to Rs 231.36 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

