'Earnings growth concentrated in pockets calls for stock-specific bets'
Ajay Khandelwal says valuations have moderated and earnings remain resilient, with manufacturing, pharma, healthcare and capital markets among his preferred sectors
Ajay Khandelwal says valuations have moderated and earnings remain resilient, with manufacturing, pharma, healthcare and capital markets among his preferred sectors
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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 11:02 PM IST