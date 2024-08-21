Interarch Building Products IPO gets subscribed to 93.46 times on last day

The initial public offer of construction solutions provider Interarch Building Products got subscribed a whopping 93.46 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 600-crore initial share sale received bids for 43,87,96,464 shares against 46,91,585 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 205.41 times subscription while the quota for Non-Institutional Investors fetched 128.42 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 19.11 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 44,47,630 equity shares.