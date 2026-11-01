Mainboard IPOs raised ₹44,451 crore in October; Jio accounted for 68%

“Despite the broader market consolidation, geopolitical issues escalation, and high crude oil prices, the Indian primary market has been quite buoyant. With big names such as NSE and Jio hitting the markets after much anticipation, the digital revolution and the army of retail investors that joined the capital markets in the last two to three years have buoyed the IPO market, along with strong MF flows into these issues," said Kranthi Bathini, director, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.

“The primary market is receptive to companies like Jio and NSE with a strong pedigree and a national brand, even if they’re very large IPOs. There will always be room for good companies to come and list,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager, Piper Serica. “Given that valuations have corrected for recent issues, the market is not going to be very receptive for loss making companies to list, but profitable firms with good financial fundamentals will see strong receptions,” he added.