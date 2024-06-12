BL Kashyap stock price soars 4% on securing two order worth Rs 1,021 crore

BL Kashyap shares surge: Shares of construction company BL Kashyap surged as much as 4.15 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 94.75 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday.



The rise in stock came after the company secured two orders worth approximately Rs 1,021 crore.The company secured a major order for civil and composite steel structural works from DLF City Centre Ltd, valued at approximately Rs 924.11 crore.Additionally, Sattva Homes Private Limited awarded the company with a civil construction order for an approximate built-up area of 8.54 lakh sq.ft., amounting to Rs 97 crore.These contracts have considerably bolstered the company's order book, which now totals approximately Rs 3,545 crore.“These projects exemplify our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier engineering and construction solutions. The addition of these orders in the first quarter of FY25 marks a strong start to the new financial year, strengthening our market position and dedication to excellence. I must commend our team for their relentless efforts in winning the new orders and working towards achieving the company's goals. We look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise to ensure the successful and timely completion of these projects,” said Vineet Kashyap, managing director of BL Kashyap.B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd is among the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.With three decades of expertise, BL Kashyap has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft.The portfolio spread includes railways, IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories and manufacturing facilities, healthcare and transportation. The company has a workforce of over 1,200 engineers & professionals.The free float market capitalisation of BL Kashyap is Rs 711.31 crore, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE).The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 94.75 while its 52-week low is Rs 38.80 per share.At 10:15 AM, shares of BL Kashyap were trading 1.79 per cent higher at Rs 92.60 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading 0.63 per cent higher at 23,411.10 levels.