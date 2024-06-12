Top stocks to track today: Union Bank, Brightcom, BL Kashyap, Wipro, Quess

At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 19 points at 23,291.

Here's a list of stocks to keep on radar on Wednesday:

Indian stock markets are eyeing a muted start on Wednesday amid weak Asian cues. During the day, India's retail inflation data for May, nervousness ahead of the US Fed outcome tonight, and FII activity will guide the markets.

Union Bank of India: Public sector bank UBI's board of directors has approved to raise funds up to Rs 10,000 crore.

This will include raising equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore through various avenues like public issues, rights issues, private placements, and preferential allotment.

Quess Corp: Quess Corp has announced the launch of Jobspot, a blue-collar recruitment hub, to address the growing demand for talent in the industrial sector.

The first two Jobspot centres were inaugurated at Narasapura, Karnataka, and Hosur, Tamil Nadu, to cater to over 200 walk-in job seekers per day.

Wipro: The Information Technology (IT) company has launched its Lab45 artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which leverages generative AI (GenAI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to help companies increase efficiencies, transform business functions, and enable industry-specific solutions.

Lab45 AI platform is available to all Wipro employees and clients.

With over 1,000 GenAI agents and more than 10 GenAI applications, the platform claims to offer no-code and low-code pre-built applications for HR, sales, marketing, and operations functions, while also allowing for the easy creation of industry-specific GenAI agents and applications, the company said in a statement.

Brightcom Group: For the September quarter, Brightcom Group's revenue was flat at Rs 112 crore, while Ebitda dropped to Rs one crore from Rs 3.92 crore during the same quarter last year.

B L Kashyap and Sons: The civil engineering and construction company has secured two new orders aggregating nearly Rs 1,021 crore. The total order book, as on date, stands at Rs 3,545 crore (excluding GST).

Castrol India: Lubes maker Castrol has appointed Kedar Lele as the Managing Director of the company with effect from November 1, 2024, for five years.

Lele replaces Sandeep Sangwan, who will relinquish office with effect from October 31, 2024, to pursue another role within bp.

Camlin Fine Sciences: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Dresen Quimica SAPI De CV, Mexico, has entered into an Share Purchase Agreement (SPA)to acquire 100 per cent stake in Vitafor Invest NV, Belgium, and its underlying subsidiaries/associates namely Addi-Tech NV (100 per cent); Vitafor NV (100 per cent); Vitafor China Ltd. (100 per cent); Europe Bio Engineering BV (100 per cent), and Vial Sàrl (45 per cent), subject to the terms and conditions of the SPA executed between them.