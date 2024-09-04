Analysts bullish on defence stocks as DAC okays Rs 1.4-trn acquisition

Defence stocks traded in the positive territory on Wednesday, September 4, defying the overall weakness in the market. On BSE, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Paras Defence, and Space Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam gained between 0.27 per cent and 3.32 per cent in intraday deals.

The surge in the stock came after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved 10 capital acquisition proposals worth nearly Rs 1.45 trillion to enhance defence preparedness.

As per a notification by the Ministry of Defence, the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore. Of the total cost of AoNs, 99 per cent is from indigenous sources under Buy (Indian) and Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories.

For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared.

According to analysts at Antique Stock Broking this is a tremendous opportunity for the Indian defence manufacturers like HAL, BEL, Mazagon, GRSE and other defence players.

"Hence, we maintain 'Buy' rating on these defence PSUs under our coverage with a target price of Rs 6,145 (HAL), Rs 381 (BEL), Rs 1,579 (BDL), Rs 5,486 (Mazagon), and Rs 2,092 (GRSE)," it said in its report on Wednesday.

Defence proposals approved by DAC

DAC has approved proposals worth Rs 1.4 trillion to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and Costal Guard.

These include procurement of Future-ready combat vehicles (FRCV), Air defence fire control radars, Forward repair team, Dornier-228 aircraft, Next generation fast patrol vessels, Next generation offshore patrol vessels.

"The FRCVs will be futuristic main battle tanks with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multi-layered protections, precision and lethal fires, and real-time situational awareness," the notification said.

Further, the AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions.

The Forward Repair Team (Tracked) has suitable cross country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations.

This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalions and Armoured Regiment.

Three AoNs-- Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels, and Next Generation Offshore.

"We believe the Cabinet Committee of Security’s (CCS) approval for AL-31FP order; and AoNs worth Rs 1.45 trillion for 10 platforms allay concerns that the street might have regarding the lack of orders for the defence sector. Additionally, the high level of indigenisation content implies attractive opportunities for players in the domestic defence ecosystem. We await further developments pertaining to progress on Pinaka and MRSAM orders that are pending for some time now. We maintain 'Buy' on Solar Industries (TP: Rs 13,250) and Azad Engineering (TP: Rs 2,450). Among DPSUs, we believe BEL (TP: Rs 350; ADD) can benefit due to the trickle-down effect from these orders," said those at ICICI Securities.

Defence stocks: Past performance

In the past one year, HAL has given a stellar return of 143 per cent, Cochin Shipyard shares have given 310.8 per cent returns, Garden Reach Shipbuilders has gained over 134 per cent and Paras Defence and Space Technologies have rallied 59 per cent.

Conversely, in a year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have lost 3.8 per cent.

In the same period, BSE Sensex gained 25.7 per cent.