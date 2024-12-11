Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Indian Overseas Bank share price jumps 5% on I-T refund of Rs 1,359 crore

Indian Overseas Bank share price jumps 5% on I-T refund of Rs 1,359 crore

The rise in the Indian Overseas Bank share price came after the company announced that it has received a tax refund from the Income Tax (I-T) Department of Rs 1359,29,17,840 (over Rs 1,359 crore)

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Overseas Bank share price: Indian Overseas Bank shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, as the scrip zoomed up to 4.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 59.50 per share.
 
The rise in the Indian Overseas Bank share price came after the company announced that it has received a tax refund from the Income Tax (I-T) Department of Rs 1359,29,17,840 (Rs 1,359 crore).
 
In an exchange filing, Indian Overseas Bank said, “As per the order dated August 17, 2024, the amount refundable to the Bank for the AY 2015-16 including interest u/s 244A of the Income-tax Act is Rs 1359,29,17,840. Further, we wish to inform you that the order was received through Income Tax Portal on December 10, 2024 and the Bank also became aware of the information in respect of the above said order on December 10.
 
About Indian Overseas Bank   Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is a public sector bank in India, established in 1937 by M. Ct. M. Chidambaram Chettyar with a focus on foreign exchange and overseas banking. 
 
The bank began its journey by simultaneously opening branches in Karaikudi, Madras (Chennai), and Rangoon (Yangon). Over the years, it has grown into a trusted financial institution, providing comprehensive banking services.
 
Headquartered in Chennai, IOB caters to diverse customer needs with offerings like retail banking, personal banking, merchant banking, and digital banking services. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; UltraTech, Nestle lead

BSE, Angel One: Newly added F&O stks caught investors' fancy; how to trade?

Purple United Sales IPO opens with 79% GMP; Check other key details here

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO closes today; Subscription zooms 61x, GMP up 67%

NTPC Green Energy climbs 5% amid heavy volumes, mega project win; details

 
With a global presence through branches in Singapore, Colombo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Seoul, IOB continues to play a major role in India's banking sector. It was one of the 14 banks nationalised in 1969, further solidifying its importance in the country's financial landscape.
 
Indian Overseas Bank share price history  The market capitalisation of Indian Overseas Bank is Rs 1,09,255.94 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category. 
 
The 52-week high of the Indian Overseas Bank share iRs 83.80 while its 52-week low is Rs 40.71 per share.
 
At 11:04 AM, Indian Overseas bank shares were trading 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 57.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 81,638.68 levels.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HG Infra stock zooms 6% on securing highway contract in UP; key details

Cement shares in action: Heidelberg, UltraTech, Shree, Nuvoco zoom up to 4%

Smallcap index hits record high; 63 Moons, Nelco zoom over 50% within 1 mth

PNC Infra jumps 11% as arm completes Rs 738-cr project ahead of deadline

Why are food delivery platform Swiggy, Zomato shares falling in trade?

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian Overseas Bankincome tax returnsShare priceIncome Tax departmentbank stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark index

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story