Mega IPOs to shine this Diwali: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC green set to launch

The stars seem to be aligned for the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs) worth over Rs 50,000 crore around Diwali time — end October-early November.

The issues of auto major Hyundai India, touted as India's biggest ever at over Rs 25,000 crore, food delivery major Swiggy (Rs 11,600 crore), and NTPC Green Energy (Rs 10,000 crore) are among the large IPOs waiting to hit the market. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Successful mop-up of these offerings will help cement India’s rising dominance as a major global market. It will also encourage more companies to consider listings in the domestic market, where valuations are among the most premium globally.



Apart from the three mega IPOs, Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infrastructure, which could raise above Rs 6,500 crore, and Waaree Energies, which could raise up to Rs 7,500 crore, are also in the offing.

Market experts said these IPOs could help cap a record-breaking year for the Indian markets in terms of equity capital raised.

So far in 2024, 63 firms have come out with their IPOs, raising Rs 64,559 crore, and if these issues go through, it could help the amount of funds raised to exceed Rs 1.2 trillion, the highest ever.

Even in terms of the number of IPOs, 2024 could end up as the best since 2007, when 100 issues hit the market.



The Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motors and SoftBank-backed Swiggy have just obtained regulatory nods for IPOs. Sources said bankers are already engaging with potential investors to arrive at valuations, which will determine their IPO size. State-owned NTPC Green Energy, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the country's largest power-generating company NTPC, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi last week and is nudging the regulator to show the green flag soon so that it can hit the markets by next month.

"Hyundai's listing shows that other multinationals want to list their Indian arms. This is a reversal of the trend of companies from India going abroad to list because the value used to be better. Hyundai is the first carmaker to hit the market since Maruti Suzuki's IPO, which will generate much interest. And India's equity market has grown since the time of Maruti's listing and has become one of the largest equity markets globally,” said Deepak Kaushik, group head, equity capital markets, SBI Capital Markets.



Bankers said the robust demand from both institutional and retail investors is fuelling the euphoria and giving issuer companies the valuation comfort to hit the markets.

"The inflows in the markets are healthy, both from domestic and foreign portfolio investors as well as retail participation. Mutual funds are sitting on a lot of cash that needs to be deployed," said Kaushik.

So far in 2024, domestic institutional investors have been net buyers to the tune of Rs 3.23 trillion. And FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 92,345 crore, ensuring robust demand both during and after the listing of new companies. The BSE IPO index, a gauge tracking newly listed firms, has surged 31.3 per cent against the Sensex's gain of 17.5 per cent so far in 2024.