Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,570, hints at mildly positive start; NASDAQ jumps 1%; Asia mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE updates: NASDAQ and the S&P 500 ended higher in the US backed by a rally in tech shares; Asian markets traded on a mixed note this morning.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 13, 2025: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 indices are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a cautiously optimistic note backed by positive macro-economic data and supportive global cues. The BSE and the NSE will be closed for trading tomorrow, March 14, on account of the Holi festival. At 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 22,568 levels - hinting at a mildly positive start to the NSE Nifty index. Technically, the Nifty is hovering just below its immediate resistance at the psychologically significant 22,500 mark, which has emerged as a formidable hurdle. A convincing breakout beyond 22,550 could fuel a short-covering rally, said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst of SAMCO Securities in a note. ALSO READ: All you need to know before the opening bell Investors are likely to react to positive economic data that was announced yesterday post market hours. India's retail inflation in February eased to a 7-month low at 3.61 per cent; while the factory output or the Index for Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.01 per cent in January. Market participants will now be hoping for a likely interest rate cut on April 7, when the (Reserve Bank of India) RBI announces its next policy measures. Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities cautions on jumping the gun over lower inflation, she believes the RBI will take a calculated approach on timing the rate cut. "India's retail inflation coming in at 3.61 per cent is a good sign. It also falls in line with RBI's expectation of lower print. However, RBI's projections indicate a possibility of a jump in the inflation rate in the first quarter of FY26. Thus, RBI will go slow and take a step by step approach before it cuts the interest rates any further.", said Apurva Sheth in a note. That apart, the market may remain volatile in today's trading session owing to the weekly Nifty expiry and the long weekend factor. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today Meanwhile, last night in the US, NASDAQ and the S&P 500 gained up to 1.2 per cent as beaten tech shares rallied. Dow Jones, however, closed 0.2 per cent lower in a volatile trading session. A softer CPI-inflation print also aided the market sentiment. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region displayed a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent, KOSPI and Taiwan too gained 1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. However, the Australian benchmarks - the ALL Ordanaries and ASX 200, along with Hang Seng, Straits Times and China's Shanghai Composite were down around 0.2 per cent each. Back home, shares of banking and IT are likely to be in focus on amid hopes of a likely rate cut and some relief buying at these counters. That apart, shares of oil & marketing and production related companies will also be on investors radar owing to the 2 per cent spurt in Crude Oil prices. On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,627.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of stocks to the tune of Rs 1,510.35 crore.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to BUY today: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Power
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends a buy rating on HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Tata Power for today's trading session. Here's why
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ArcelorMittal Nippon sues India over raw material import as fight escalates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ArcelorMittal's India joint venture has sued New Delhi for rejecting imports of a steelmaking raw material, saying it was incorrectly imposing import curbs retroactively, escalating its fight over a policy change that is hurting its business, documents show.
ArcelorMittal Nippon has already warned New Delhi privately that it may have to severely curtail steelmaking and delay any expansions due to the curbs. READ MORE
ArcelorMittal Nippon has already warned New Delhi privately that it may have to severely curtail steelmaking and delay any expansions due to the curbs. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While global indices fall, India's base metal stocks poised for price gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While global stock market indices have been falling, India’s NSE Metal Index has outperformed the market. The Metals Index has given a positive 3 per cent return in the last month even as the Nifty declined 4.6 per cent.
This performance is also somewhat at odds with global commodity trends because India’s domestic demand for steel has kept the price buoyant at a moment when China’s weakness has pushed down international prices.
Copper prices could rise over FY26 due to US tariffs on Chinese metal, China’s re-imposition of export taxes on copper exports, stable demand generated by investments in renewable power transition, and rising electric vehicle (EV) penetration. READ MORE
This performance is also somewhat at odds with global commodity trends because India’s domestic demand for steel has kept the price buoyant at a moment when China’s weakness has pushed down international prices.
Copper prices could rise over FY26 due to US tariffs on Chinese metal, China’s re-imposition of export taxes on copper exports, stable demand generated by investments in renewable power transition, and rising electric vehicle (EV) penetration. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity inflows plunge, SIP count shrinks for second month in February
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined 26 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in February to Rs 29,303 crore. The net collection, down for the second consecutive month, is the lowest since April 2024.
Investors deployed Rs 26,000 crore into MFs through SIPs in February, down from Rs 26,400 crore in the previous month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE
Investors deployed Rs 26,000 crore into MFs through SIPs in February, down from Rs 26,400 crore in the previous month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Secondary deals to drive PE exits as IPO window narrows: Ranu Vohra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private equity deal-making in India is set for a shift as volatile public markets are likely to limit initial public offering (IPO) activity, driving focus on growth and late-stage investments, according to Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice-chairman, Avendus. He expects deal activity to remain robust, though with a different “complexion” than the IPO-fuelled boom of 2024.
“I do expect deal-making activity to be strong. It is just that the complexion of it will change from there being largely IPOs to a mix of private and public," said Ranu Vohra. READ MORE
“I do expect deal-making activity to be strong. It is just that the complexion of it will change from there being largely IPOs to a mix of private and public," said Ranu Vohra. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, NTPC Green, Jubilant Pharmova, Jaiprakash Associates, PG Electroplast, and Coromandel International are some other stocks to watch today.
Ola Electric could see some action as the company announced a limited-time Holi flash sale offer for its popular S1 range of electric scooters. READ MORE
Ola Electric could see some action as the company announced a limited-time Holi flash sale offer for its popular S1 range of electric scooters. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandan Nilekani's 4 tips for India's economy to hit $8 trn mark by 2035
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is set to become the most preferred initial public offering (IPO) market globally by 2035, according to Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Speaking at the ArkamVC event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Nilekani said, "Companies want to come back and list here. People are coming back, ghar wapsi happening."
Outlining key factors for India's economic expansion, Nilekani spoke about the necessary "Big Unlocks" required to accelerate the country's growth rate from 6 per cent to 8 per cent and achieve an $8-trillion economy by 2035. "There are four unlocks for the future—technology, entrepreneurship, formalisation, capital," he said. READ MORE
Outlining key factors for India's economic expansion, Nilekani spoke about the necessary "Big Unlocks" required to accelerate the country's growth rate from 6 per cent to 8 per cent and achieve an $8-trillion economy by 2035. "There are four unlocks for the future—technology, entrepreneurship, formalisation, capital," he said. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Major issuers to tap bond market to raise over Rs 20K cr in next few days
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quite a few large issuers, including state-owned REC, NTPC, and Canara Bank, are tapping the debt capital market next week to raise as much as ₹14,000 crore through bonds despite yields on such debt offers trending higher. Additionally, state-owned PFC is tapping the market this week to raise ₹8,000 crore through bonds, said sources.
Despite elevated yields, corporates through bonds raised over ₹1 trillion in February after a relatively muted January, due to turmoil in the market, triggered by geopolitical events. READ MORE
Despite elevated yields, corporates through bonds raised over ₹1 trillion in February after a relatively muted January, due to turmoil in the market, triggered by geopolitical events. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All you need to know before the market opens today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices - Nifty50 and Sensex - are likely to react to February inflation and January industrial production data, along with FIIs and mixed global cues on last trading day of this week i.e. Thursday.
Investors will closely monitor the Nifty50 expiry scheduled for today, which is expected to influence market volatility and trading sentiment. READ MORE
Investors will closely monitor the Nifty50 expiry scheduled for today, which is expected to influence market volatility and trading sentiment. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump escalates trade war, pledges more tariffs after EU, Canada's response
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has pledged to impose more tariffs after his government's 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports invited retaliatory action from the European Union and Canada.
According to a BBC report, Trump said "of course" about his response to the counter tariffs, repeating his warning to reveal "reciprocal" tariffs next month on countries around the world. "Whatever they charge us with, we're charging them," he said. READ MORE
According to a BBC report, Trump said "of course" about his response to the counter tariffs, repeating his warning to reveal "reciprocal" tariffs next month on countries around the world. "Whatever they charge us with, we're charging them," he said. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India well placed to tackle Trump's tariff volleys: Blackstone CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the US are expected to have smooth trade negotiations after US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting during Modi’s visit to the White House last month, Stephen A Schwarzman, chairman, chief executive officer, and co-founder of one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms, Blackstone Group, said in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Schwarzman said tariffs and trade negotiations are big worries. “The US aims to establish tariff quotas with its major trading partners to ensure fair competition. But India is well-placed in this environment. Modi had a productive meeting with Trump, and they have agreed on a trade agreement. There are very few countries in the world that have had that. While some adjustments will be necessary, I expect smooth negotiations,” Schwarzman, who is visiting India on Blackstone’s 20th anniversary of its first investment, said. READ MORE
Schwarzman said tariffs and trade negotiations are big worries. “The US aims to establish tariff quotas with its major trading partners to ensure fair competition. But India is well-placed in this environment. Modi had a productive meeting with Trump, and they have agreed on a trade agreement. There are very few countries in the world that have had that. While some adjustments will be necessary, I expect smooth negotiations,” Schwarzman, who is visiting India on Blackstone’s 20th anniversary of its first investment, said. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariffs on steel & aluminium come into effect; MSMEs to be hit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The decision of the US to impose a 25 per cent additional tariffs on steel and aluminium imports came into effect on Wednesday, a move that is set to adversely impact micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) Chairman Pankaj Chadha said that India exports $5billion dollars of steel and aluminium products to the US, which is an important market for engineering exporters. READ MORE
Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) Chairman Pankaj Chadha said that India exports $5billion dollars of steel and aluminium products to the US, which is an important market for engineering exporters. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economic growth to exceed 6.5% in FY26, says Moody's Ratings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Moody's Ratings on Wednesday said India's economic growth will exceed 6.5 per cent in the next fiscal, up from 6.3 per cent this year, on higher government capex and consumption boost from tax cuts and interest rate reduction.
Banks' profitability will remain adequate as declines in net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to be marginal amid modest rate cuts, it said. READ MORE
Banks' profitability will remain adequate as declines in net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to be marginal amid modest rate cuts, it said. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Food prices cool Feb inflation to 3.61%; IIP rises to 8-month high in Jan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A sharp deceleration in food price rise helped moderate India’s retail inflation to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February, triggering hopes of another repo rate cut as this would be the final official price gauge print before the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) convenes on April 7.
The Index for Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for January, released separately by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed factory output growth surged to an eight-month high of 5.01 per cent from 3.54 per cent in December, driven by a 5.5 per cent upswing in the critical manufacturing sector. READ MORE
The Index for Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for January, released separately by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed factory output growth surged to an eight-month high of 5.01 per cent from 3.54 per cent in December, driven by a 5.5 per cent upswing in the critical manufacturing sector. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NASDAQ zooms 1% on tech rally; Dow slips 0.2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US market broadly saw gains on Wednesday as a softer inflation data eased fears of a likely recession.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 BSE NSE MARKETS TODAY MARKETS LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock market Indian stock markets Indian equity markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:56 AM IST